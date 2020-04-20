Vijay Mallya Loses Appeal Against Extradition in UK High Court
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday, 20 April, lost his appeal in the UK High Court against his extradition order to India in relation to charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crore.
The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss had appealed to the high court against his extradition to India at a hearing in February 2020. Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing, the two-member bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London presiding over the appeal, dismissed the appeal in a judgment handed down remotely due to the current coronavirus lockdown.
"We consider that while the scope of the prima facie case found by the SDJ [Senior District Judge] is in some respects wider than that alleged by the Respondent in India [Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)], there is a prima facie case which, in seven important respects, coincides with the allegations in India," the judges ruled.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)