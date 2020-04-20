Vijay Mallya Loses Appeal Against Extradition in UK High Court

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday, 20 April, lost his appeal in the UK High Court against his extradition order to India in relation to charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crore.

The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss had appealed to the high court against his extradition to India at a hearing in February 2020. Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing, the two-member bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London presiding over the appeal, dismissed the appeal in a judgment handed down remotely due to the current coronavirus lockdown.