'Baseless': VHP Denies Delhi Police's Claim of 'No Permission' for Shobha Yatra

This comes after the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against one member of the Delhi unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and one member of the Delhi unit of the Bajrang Dal for organising a Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri on the evening of Saturday, 16 April, “without permission of the police”.

"The Delhi CP’s (Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana's) statement that the shobha yatra was taken out without permission is baseless. We all know that the Delhi Police never gives anyone permission to take out processions. If they feel a certain procession should not be taken out, it writes to the concerned organisation to cancel it," Kapil Khanna, the VHP Delhi president said in a statement.