Anchor of 'Janvani', Padma Shri Awardee: Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua No More

In 1985, he began anchoring Janvani, a landmark show which offered a platform to citizens to ask questions to ministers about their policies. Two years later, in 1987, he joined TV Today, a venture of the India Today Group, as its chief producer. Soon after, he began editing Newstrack, the first video magazine in the country, according to The Wire.

He has also worked with NDTV as a part-time editor and news website The Wire, where as a consulting editor, he hosted a show titled Jan Gan Man ki Baat.

An alumnus of Delhi University's Hans Raj College, Dua, in 1996, was awarded with the esteemed Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award. Thereafter, in 2008, he was bestowed with the Padma Shri for Journalism in 2008 by the Government of India.