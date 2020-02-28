CBI vs CBI Case: Verbal Spat Between Officers in Delhi Court

A verbal spat broke out between current and former Investigating Officers (IO) Satish Dagar and Ajay Kumar Bassi respectively in a Delhi court during the hearing in the CBI vs CBI bribery case on Friday, 28 February.

Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal during the last hearing had directed the Investigating Officer (IO) Ajay Kumar Bassi to appear before the court on Friday to explain the case diary maintained by him.

Bassi briefed the court about the investigation done by him earlier in 2018.