MP Who Died of COVID Spoke of Pandemic in Parliament, Was Cut Off

H Vasanthakumar, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari who died on Friday, 28 August, due to the novel coronavirus, had flagged the seriousness of the pandemic in Parliament earlier this year.

During a Parliament session in March, the lawmaker had said, "Speaker sir, we have to announce coronavirus as a national disaster as it is affecting the whole nation. A zero-revenue situation will definitely impact the repayment of loans. I urge the government to reschedule the loan payment of small businessmen and individuals at least for three months."

He suggested measures to tackle the crisis, but was interrupted and later his microphone was cut off.