'Braveheart,' 'True Fighter': PM Modi, Rajnath Singh on Varun Singh's Demise
Singh was the sole survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash which killed CDS Bipin Rawat.
Expressing anguish at the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh on Wednesday, 15 December, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi conveyed that his "rich service to the nation will never be forgotten."
Singh was the sole survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, which had killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and 12 others, and was being treated at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.
In a heartfelt tribute to the army personnel on Twitter, the PM wrote:
"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."
The Indian Air Force, conveying 'deep sadness' over the news, offered their condolences for Singh's kin.
Responding to the IAF's tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief."
"Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," wrote Home Minister Amit Shah.
Condolences also poured in from the Rashtrapati Bhawan, with President Ram Nath Kovind's secretariat conveying that he was "sad to learn that 'Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life."
Rahul, Mamata Pay Respects
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences for the kin of the official, and said that this was a "sad moment for the entire country."
Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee, too, took to Twitter to pay her respects to the late official and wrote,
MP Shashi Tharoor echoed the sentiments.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also condoled the demise of the IAF official and wrote, "His valour and commitment shall serve as inspiration for all and he will be living in our minds forever."
Piyush Goyal said,
Tributes also poured in from other quarters, with renowned cricketer Virendra Sehwag writing:
