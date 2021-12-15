'Braveheart,' 'True Fighter': PM Modi, Rajnath Singh on Varun Singh's Demise

Expressing anguish at the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh on Wednesday, 15 December, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi conveyed that his "rich service to the nation will never be forgotten."

Singh was the sole survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, which had killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and 12 others, and was being treated at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

In a heartfelt tribute to the army personnel on Twitter, the PM wrote: