‘Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’: Varun Grover Pens Down Poem Against NRC

Comedian, poet and lyricist Varun Grover became the latest public figure to vent out his dissent amid the countrywide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, as he posted a video on Twitter on Saturday, 21 December, reciting a poem.

In the video, he asserts “Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge” (subtitled, “the NRC papers, we won’t show”).

In his tweet, he also credited eminent poet Rahat Indori and “Bangla slogans”.