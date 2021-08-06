'We Have to be One': Vandana Katariya Says Casteist Remarks Shouldn't Happen

“Sirf hockey ke baare mein soche, aur young girls hain, aur hum log country ke liye he khel rahe hain, toh hum sab ko ek hona chahiye, matlab har cheez ko. (Only think about hockey, there are young girls, we are playing for the country, so we have to be one, I mean in every aspect.)," she added.

Her brother Chandra Shekhar had also spoken to the newspaper and said that the family is in a state of fear and has filed a police complaint.

On Thursday, 5 August, the police arrested Vijaypal, the prime accused in the case. As per a statement from the Haridwar Police, an FIR under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and SC/ST Act was lodged against three persons Vijay Pal, Ankur Pal and Sumit Chauhan and other unidentified persons at Sidcul police station.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)