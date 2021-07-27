Vaccination for Children Likely to Begin by August: Union Health Minister

Further, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday, 24 July, the trials for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children are presently underway and the results are expected to be released by September.

"In the coming few weeks or by September, vaccines should be available for children. We should then start in schools in a graded manner as we have been doing for those between 18-45 years of age. That will also give more protection to the child and more confidence to the public that children are safe," PTI quoted Guleria as saying.