AIIMS Director on Delta Variant, Third Wave and Vaccinating Kids

Amid rising concerns over the new Delta Plus variant that was detected in several states across the country, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday, 23 June, said, “We have around 42 cases of Delta plus variant, so it is difficult to say whether it is causing anything that we should be worried about.”

However, he added, “This has come from the Delta lineage. This is Delta Plus, and the mutation (417), which has happened, has been known to really cause the virus to be more infectious,” he said in an interview to news agency ANI.

Expressing “a little bit of concern for us”, Guleria said, “It’s important we be proactive and take steps right now. If we see a surge in cases in any area, we test and see if it is the Delta Plus variant.” He also said that containment strategies should be devised to make sure the virus doesn’t spread to other areas.