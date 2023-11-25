Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Delay in Rescue Ops Expected as Drilling Tool Breaks

The rescue operations to save 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi suffered a setback on Saturday, 25 November, as the auger joint of the drilling machine broke inside the rescue pipes, thus blocking the passage.

The rescue op: Rescue officials were attempting to drill through the debris to a distance of around 60 metres with the help of a machine with an auger, insert pipes in the space that is made after drilling, and get the workers out through the pipes.