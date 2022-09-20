UP: Video Shows Kabaddi Players Being Served Food on Toilet Floor; Probe Ordered
An official was suspended over the incident which took place at Saharanpur's Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium.
A purported video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, which shows players attending the state-level girl's 'Under-17' kabaddi tournament being served food kept on the floor of a toilet at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium.
The video, which was reportedly shot on 16 September, shows plates of rice, vegetables, and dal kept on the toilet floor while luchis are seen kept on scraps of paper.
It was also alleged that raw rice was served to the players, which many of them refused to eat, NDTV reported.
Saharanpur sports officer Animesh Saxena was suspended over the incident and a probe has been ordered. This comes after a few players raised the matter to an official of the stadium.
The official then informed Saxena, who is said to have "reprimanded" the cooks over the incident.
Saxena, however, said that the food which was served was of "good quality" and claimed that it was cooked in large vessels on a brick oven near the stadium's swimming pool, The Times of India reported.
"There was a space crunch and the food was cooked near the stadium pool," he said, adding that the food was then kept in the toilet because of the rain.
(With inputs from The Times of India and NDTV.)
