Prayagraj Woman Offering Namaz: Hospital Forms Probe Panel, Cops Say No Crime

A hospital in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, constituted a probe committee after a video of a woman offering namaz on its premises surfaced online on Friday, 23 September.

Responding to media reports of an FIR being filed against the woman, Prayagraj [olice on Friday said that the woman has committed no crime and no FIRs were lodged in relation to the incident.

"In the probe of the viral video, it was found that the woman without any wrong intention or without obstructing any work or movement had offered prayers for the speedy recovery of her patient admitted in the hospital," the police said in a tweet.