UP Man Files Police Case Against Wife, In-Laws for Celebrating Pak Win vs India
Based on Ishan Miya's complaint, the Rampur police registered an FIR against his wife Rabia Shamsi and in-laws.
A resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP)'s Rampur has filed a police complaint against his wife and her family members for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win over India in their T20 World Cup match that took place on Sunday, 24 October, news agency ANI reported.
Based on Ishan Miya's complaint, Rampur's Ganj police station registered a first information report (FIR) under section 153-A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, against his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family members.
Background
Rampur Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said the FIR was registered after they learnt that it was a case in which the Indian cricket team was made fun of.
Ishan has alleged that his wife and in-laws had burst crackers and posted WhatsApp status to celebrate Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup.
"The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband," reads the FIR, as per ANI.
Police is currently investigating the matter.
Other Cases
Days after the match was held in Dubai, three Kashmiri students, who were suspended by an Agra college for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan stories on social media, were arrested by the UP Police on Tuesday, 26 October.
They were booked under sections 153A, 505 (1) (B), and 66F of the IPC.
In Udaipur, Nafisa Attari, a private school teacher was arrested on Monday, 25 October, after she posted a WhatsApp status celebrating the win of the Pakistan cricket team.
On Monday, 31 October, after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for invoking sedition charges against the people celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the T20 World Cup, a 23-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Satna was arrested for allegedly making pro-Pakistan comments.
(With inputs from ANI.)
