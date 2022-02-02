HC Warns UP Govt of ‘Heavy Costs’ if Reply Not Filed by Tomorrow in Kasganj Case

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, 2 February, while hearing the plea moved by the father of the Kasganj custodial death victim, asked the Kasganj Superintendent of Police (SP) to file an affidavit in the matter by Thursday or otherwise “heavy cost shall be imposed”.

21-year-old Altaf, accused of running away with a woman, had allegedly died in police custody on 8 November 2021, in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj.