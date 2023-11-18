Halal-Certified Food Products Banned by UP Govt, Exemption Made for Exports

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, 18 November, imposed a ban on halal-certified food products in the state.
"The manufacturing, storage, distribution, and sale of halal-certified food products is banned with immediate effect," read an order issued by the UP Food, Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Anita Singh.
However, an exemption has been made for halal-certified food products meant for export.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
