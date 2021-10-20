Priyanka Gandhi Halted by UP Cops on Way to Meet Kin of Man Who Died in Custody

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, 20 October, was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police from travelling to Agra to meet the kin of a Dalit man who had allegedly died in police custody.

"They say I can't go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?" Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.