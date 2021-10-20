5 Cops Suspended After Sanitation Worker Dies in Police Custody in UP’s Agra
Rajeev Krishna, ADG Agra Zone said, "Rs 10 lakh compensation will be provided to the deceased's family."
A sanitation worker who was accused of having stolen Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpur police station died during police interrogation in Agra on Tuesday, 19 October.
A day later, Rajeev Krishna, ADG Agra Zone informed the press that they have suspended all five police personnel who were part of the interrogation team. Moreover, the ADG added that a gazetted officer will probe the matter and "Rs 10 lakh compensation will be provided to the deceased's family."
Meanwhile, Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who, after being briefly detained by UP police on Wednesday, is en route to Agra to meet the family of the deceased.
What Has the Police Said?
The accused, Arun, was picked up by the police for interrogation after Rs 25 lakhs were stolen from the Jagdishpur police station.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Agra) Muniraj G said, "During questioning he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 Lakhs from his home, during recovery he fell ill. Police and his family rushed him to hospital. Doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per post mortem report."
Meanwhile, ADG Agra Rajiv Krishna said, "Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. Family has filed complaint, they suspect that he was beaten up by the police following which he died. FIR registered, matter it will be probed."
Meanwhile, a case for murder has been filed at the Jagdishpur police station.
Earlier, after being halted by the cops, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and said:
"Arun Valmiki died in police custody. His family is seeking justice. I want to visit that family. What is the UP government afraid of? Why am I being stopped? Today is Lord Valmiki Jayanti... PM Modi spoke a lot on Buddha but is attacking his message."
Further, Vinod Allahabadi, a local resident associated with a sanitation workers association, said that there is a lot of anger and grief among Valmikis.
He added, “We have called off all celebrations on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and will not stop till justice is ensured."
