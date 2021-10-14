Uttar Pradesh: One Killed, Three Injured in Ayodhya Durga Puja Pandal Firing

One person was killed and three injured when assailants opened fire inside a Durga Puja pandal in Ayodhya's Faizabad Kotwali area, according to the police.



SSP Ayodhya Shailesh Pandey said that assailants arrived in two motorbikes at the Neel Godam puja pandal on Wednesday night and opened fire at the victim, Manjit Yadav, who died on the spot.



Two minor girls and a youth sitting beside him received bullet injuries and are being treated at a local hospital. Both have been referred to KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow.