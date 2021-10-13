Kerala Uthra Case: Life Sentence Awarded to Husband for Killing Wife with Cobra

A sessions court in Kerala on Wednesday, 13 October, sentenced Sooraj Kumar with life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh for the murder of his 25-year-old wife, Uthra.



The Additional Sessions Court, Kollam, presided over by Justice Manoj M, sentenced Sooraj to double life imprisonment for murder and attempted murder, 10 years' imprisonment for causing hurt by poison and seven years for causing disappearance of evidence.



This is a rare case and believed to be the first in Kerala, where an accused used a snake to kill a person.