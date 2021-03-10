‘UT Administrator Humiliated My Father’: Mohan Delkar’s Son

Abhinav, son of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Member of Parliament (MP) Mohan Delkar who was found dead in a Mumbai hotel in February, has alleged that Union Territory’s administrator Praful Kheda Patel “left no stone unturned” to humiliate his father.

Following a meeting on Tuesday, 9 March, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Abhinav Delkar, as per PTI, said, “The administrator left no stone unturned to humiliate my father. Blackmail and extortion tactics were also used,” Abhinav alleged, adding that this “harassment went on for last 16 to 18 months”.