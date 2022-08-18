Reorienting India's Foreign Policy Away From Russia Not Easy, Says US

The United States on Wednesday, 17 August, said that it is going to be a long-term proposition for India, which has a decades-old relationship with Moscow, to reorient its foreign policy away from Russia.

"Reorienting a country’s foreign policy or a country’s security establishment or defense procurement practices away from a country like Russia is not something that we can do overnight. It’s not something that we can do over the course of weeks or even months. We do see this as a long-term challenge," US Department Spokesperson Ned Price said at a press conference in response to a question on the US' failure to isolate Moscow.