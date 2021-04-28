US to Send ‘Whole Series Of Help’ to India Amid COVID Surge: Biden
The US president stated that India had done the same when his country was in dire need of assistance last year.
The United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 27 April, said that US will send a “whole series of help that India needs” including COVID-19 medicines and other healthcare equipment as it combats the second wave of the pandemic, stating that India had done the same when his country was in dire need of assistance last year.
On Monday, Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken at length, with the US President conveying his support and solidarity with India in its fight against the novel coronavirus.
"We are sending immediately a whole series of help that he needs, including providing for those Remdesivir and other drugs that are able to deal with this," Joe Biden said at a White House news conference, reported PTI.
"We are sending the actual mechanical parts that are needed for the machinery they have to build a vaccine, and that is being done as well," he added.
Biden and PM Modi also held discussions on when when the US will be able to send vaccines to India.
The US president said, "The problem is right now, we have to make sure we have other vaccines like Novavax and others coming on probably, and I think we will be in a position to be able to share vaccines as well as know-how with other countries who are in real need," reported PTI.
Earlier, White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy had tweeted that the US will share up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries as they become available.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.