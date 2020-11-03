US President Elections 2020: Where and How to Watch Live Results

In a year characterised by uncertainty and chaos owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States is heading to a presidential election that is heavily riddled with ‘unknowns’.

Besides the usual uncertainty over which candidate will come out on top, 2020 has posed a myriad number of other questions around the election.

Early voting has dominated this election, with 93,131,017 people already having cast their votes as of Sunday. According to CNN, this represents about 67 percent of the votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

According to a report by The Guardian, early voting includes both in-person votes and mail-in and absentee ballots. As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 59,126,562 mailed ballots returned to the election authorities, while there are still 32,084,041 outstanding mail ballots.