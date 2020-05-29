Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not in a good mood about what is going on with China", government sources cited by PTI on Friday, 29 May, said there has been no recent contact between Modi and Trump."The last conversation between Modi and Trump was on 4 April on the issue of hydroxycholoroquine. Yesterday, MEA had also made it clear that we're directly in touch with China through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts," the clarification by government sources said, coming after the US president claimed he spoke to Modi on the India-China standoff in Ladakh.Interacting with the media at the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Trump termed the recent India-China tensions a "big conflict"."I like your prime minister a lot. He is a great gentleman... Have a big conflict... India and China. Two countries with 1.4 billion people (each). Two countries with very powerful militaries. India is not happy and probably China is not happy," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying."I can tell you, I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what is going on with China," Trump went on to say.Amid Tensions, China Uses Soft Power With Tagore & Jackie ChanHe once again said on Thursday that he would be willing to mediate the border dispute between India and China if the two sides "thought it would help".On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter saying the US is "ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute."India on Thursday had responded to Trump's offer, saying that engagements between the two nations over the matter were underway. "We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve it," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava was quoted as saying.The tensions between Indian and Chinese forces have been high ever since personnel from the two sides clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh on 5 May. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.This is the first major stand-off between India and China after the Doklam episode in 2017 when Indian and Chinese forces saw a major face-off over the construction of a road by China.(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)‘China Doesn’t See Us as Friends’: Patel’s Letter to Nehru in 1950 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.