US President Donald trump on Wednesday, 27 May, said that he is ready to mediate in the border stand-off between India and China. Trump took to Twitter to say that the United States is "ready, willing and able to mediate" in the matter."We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute," he said.Trump's mediation offer comes at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping had on Tuesday, 26 May, ordered his military to scale up the battle preparedness, considering the worst-case scenarios and asked them to resolutely defend the country's sovereignty.Trump is one of the first international leaders to acknowledge the continuing face-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides on two occasions.Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on 5 May. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.This is the first major stand-off between India and China after the Doklam episode in 2017 when Indian and Chinese forces saw a major face-off over construction of a road by China.