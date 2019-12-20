‘Urban Naxal’: BJP on Ramachandra Guha Detained During CAA Protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 20 December, referred to noted historian and political commentator Ramachandra Guha as an “urban naxal” who “operates in a “dark world and is completely unknown to the common man.”

“They make their presence felt through inciting violence & organising protests at the behest of their Masters. They are getting exposed now,” the BJP tweeted.

BJP's remark comes a day after Guha was detained by the police during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Bengaluru's Town Hall.