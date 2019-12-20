‘Urban Naxal’: BJP on Ramachandra Guha Detained During CAA Protest
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 20 December, referred to noted historian and political commentator Ramachandra Guha as an “urban naxal” who “operates in a “dark world and is completely unknown to the common man.”
“They make their presence felt through inciting violence & organising protests at the behest of their Masters. They are getting exposed now,” the BJP tweeted.
BJP's remark comes a day after Guha was detained by the police during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Bengaluru's Town Hall.
Police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders imposed in the city against any protest or demonstration.
Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens," according to PTI.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had, however, expressed surprise over the detention of Guha, and instructed police to exercise restraint against the agitators.
‘Shocking’
Meanwhile, the Twitterati slammed the BJP for terming Guha as “urban naxal.” A twitter user said it was “shocking” and that it “shows their arrogance of power.”
Another Twitter user said, “Whoever is handling this handle doesn't seem well read.”
(With inputs from PTI.)
