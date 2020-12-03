‘Police Burnt My Beard’: Painful Details of Violence in UP Emerge

Adil was offering his Maghrib namaaz and Mustaqeem was offering his Asr ki namaaz in jail when the nambardaar came to them and said that their bail had come through. As Adil left the jail, the jailor told him he never wants to see him again.

"He was very considerate. Was giving me advice and telling me not to do things like this again. That he would never want for me to return to jail. That I should study sincerely." Parvez broke down when he heard the news in jail, "The man who gave me the news, I left with him my blankets, utensils and everything in jail," he says.



They might be out but life is far from normal for all four. Parvez's wife told us how he is on medication for his mental health. "When he was released on bail he could not recognise people initially. Or he would mutter incomprehensible things. Mainly, he would just sit in one side of the home and keep saying how his life has been destroyed. He had become paranoid. We are meeting with a mental health doctor and there seems to be some progress lately."



When asked if he has found work, he says, “Koshish toh kar rahe hai lekin baat nahi ban rahi hai. (I am trying to find work, but it is not working out.)” His wife calls this reporter inside the house and explains, "He does not want to work. His body was aching for months after, he could not walk at all either. If you met him before the incident, he would crack so many jokes that you would be laughing non-stop. Now his eyes are always popping out of his head and he is constantly over thinking. We are doing whatever we can."

Adil, who used to work at a salon, has changed his jobs. He is worried that someone may come and try and pick him up again from his old workplace. Mustaqeem lost his job as a mechanic. "They told me they won't keep me any more because of the case on me. I have found a job some distance away." Sarfaraz has not worked since coming out of jail. He says it is because there is no work due to COVID-19, and that where he worked earlier, they employed someone else.



Their families do not let them out of their sight for too long, but the most disconcerted they feel is when they see a UP Police official. "Whenever I see a policeman I lower my eyes, do not look their way, prefer to turn the other way around and leave as my heart races. What if they follow me? What if they recognise me? What if they want to mess with me again? You never know what could happen with us," they said.