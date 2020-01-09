Sex Chat Row: Govt Suspends Noida SSP for Violating Service Rule

The official had sent the video for forensic examination. Vaibhav Krishna reportedly also leaked a confidential letter that he had written to the state government accusing five officers of conniving with certain builders, extortionists and local journalists to ensure “transfers and postings” in exchange for money.

UP DGP OP Singh had said last week that this amounted to a violation of service rules. Krishna, a 2000 batch IPS officer, had also accused an ASP-rank officer, a Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officer, four inspectors, a sub-inspector and three constables in his letter of extending favors to these middlemen.