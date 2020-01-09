Sex Chat Row: Govt Suspends Noida SSP for Violating Service Rule
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday, 9 January, suspended SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, after a forensic lab in Gujarat confirmed the authenticity of his video chat with a woman that had gone viral on the social media a few days ago.
Vaibhav Krishna had himself lodged an FIR in the case of the viral video and ADG, Meerut zone was probing the case.
The official had sent the video for forensic examination. Vaibhav Krishna reportedly also leaked a confidential letter that he had written to the state government accusing five officers of conniving with certain builders, extortionists and local journalists to ensure “transfers and postings” in exchange for money.
UP DGP OP Singh had said last week that this amounted to a violation of service rules. Krishna, a 2000 batch IPS officer, had also accused an ASP-rank officer, a Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officer, four inspectors, a sub-inspector and three constables in his letter of extending favors to these middlemen.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)