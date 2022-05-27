UP Woman, 2 Daughters Consume Poison During Police Raid, FIR Filed Against Cops

A woman and her two daughters consumed poison, on Tuesday, 24 May, in the presence of police personnel in their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, after the police allegedly misbehaved with them.

While Geeta, the mother, and one of her daughters Preeti, succumbed to the poisoning while being treated in a hospital in Meerut on Thursday, the other daughter Swati died on Wednesday.

Geeta’s husband Mahak Singh has filed an FIR, including under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, against Chhaprauli Police Station incharge Naresh Pal.

Also named in the FIR are a man called Kantilal and his two sons, who had formerly filed a complaint against Singh’s son Prince and are alleged to have accompanied the police team to Singh’s residence when the said incident took place.