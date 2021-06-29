UP Police Moves SC Against Interim Protection Given to Twitter MD

A week after the Karnataka High Court granted interim stay on the notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, in relation to the posts on the Loni assault case, the UP Police on Tuesday, 29 June, moved the Supreme Court against the order of protection dispensed by the high court.

Maheshwari has also filed a caveat in the top court to be heard when UP’s appeal is listed.

A bench of Justice G Narendar on 24 June had granted interim relief to the Twitter managing director under Section 41A of CrPC, and posted the matter for 29 June.