UP Govt Accepts Proposal To Stop Grants to New Madrasas in the State

Days after singing the national anthem was mandated in madrasas, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to exclude new madrasas in the state from the grant list.

According to ANI, the Yogi Adityanath government accepted the proposal of the state cabinet for the same. A decision on the matter was taken by the cabinet on Tuesday, 17 May.

On 12 May, the UP Madrasa Education Council had ordered that the national anthem will be sung before the commencement of classes in the morning, and students will be allowed to begin their studies only after the practice concludes.