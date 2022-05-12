Uttar Pradesh Govt Makes Singing National Anthem Compulsory in All Madrasas
"The government is working for the upliftment of Madarsa education," said Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad.
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Thursday, 12 May, made the singing of the national anthem compulsory in all madrasas in the state before classes.
As per an order by the UP Madrasa Education Council, the national anthem will be sung before the commencement of classes in the morning, and students will be allowed to begin their studies only after the practice concludes.
The registrar of UP Madrasa Education Council has issued a letter to all district minority welfare officers in this regard. The letter states that students, as well as teachers, must conform to the rule of singing the national anthem in aided as well as non-aided madrasas.
'Govt Working To Uplift Madrasas': UP Minister
Also, district minority welfare officers will be tasked with monitoring the compliance of students and teachers to the rule.
The madrasas were closed due to Ramadan from 30 March to 11 May. However, they reopened on 12 May, when the order also came into effect.
"Madarsa education is crucial for minorities. When the national anthem is sung, students would learn society's values. The government is working for the upliftment of Madarsa education," said UP minister Danish Azad, as per ANI.
He also added that now, students in madrasas also studied Math, Science, and Computers, in addition to religious scriptures.
(With inputs from ANI.)
