UP Girl Death: Kin Distorting Facts to Claim Insurance, Say Police
The police also said that so far no evidence has been found of the alleged harrasment that led to the accident.
As the police continued its investigation in the death of the 20-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, who died after falling off a bike as two goons allegedly harrassed her, certain discrepancies came to light in the family’s version of events, leding the police to hint towards “a thought of insurance money.”
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the police on Tuesday, 11 August, night in the death of Sudeeksha Bhati, who was studying at a prestigious university in the United States.
She died in a road accident on Monday and the family alleged that she faced harassment, just minutes before her death. She was expected to return to the US on 20 August, and wanted to visit her maternal uncle once before leaving.
However, the police on Wednesday said that Sudeeksha’s minor cousin was driving the bike, not her uncle, as claimed by the family, NDTV reported.
“The matter has been given a twist by people. The woman was on a huge scholarship and people thought of insurance money. The boy who was riding the bike has just passed the high school; he is probably a minor,” NDTV quoted police officer Santosh Kumar Singh as saying.
The police said that her uncle was in Dadri at the time of the incident and reached the accident spot only later.
“At the time of the incident, Sudeeksha’s uncle - Satendra Bhati - was in Dadri, according to his mobile location. He reached the accident site about two hours later - at 10:49 AM. We have charted out the whole route he took to reaching the accident site,” Singh said.
Singh also said that so far, no evidence of harrassment has been found by the police and alleged that a story has been created to blame the police.
The family alleged that, at some point, two men on a motorcycle started chasing her, while she was traveling with her uncle and a relative on a scooter.
Sudeeksha’s uncle Satyendra Bhati reportedly told IANS: “The men were passing comments on Sudeeksha and were trying to overtake her vehicle, performing stunts to impress her. Suddenly, their Bullet hit Sudeeksha’s scooty and she lost balance. Sudeeksha died on the spot.”
(With inputs from NDTV and IANS.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.