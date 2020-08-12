UP Girl Death: Kin Distorting Facts to Claim Insurance, Say Police

As the police continued its investigation in the death of the 20-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, who died after falling off a bike as two goons allegedly harrassed her, certain discrepancies came to light in the family’s version of events, leding the police to hint towards “a thought of insurance money.”

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the police on Tuesday, 11 August, night in the death of Sudeeksha Bhati, who was studying at a prestigious university in the United States.

She died in a road accident on Monday and the family alleged that she faced harassment, just minutes before her death. She was expected to return to the US on 20 August, and wanted to visit her maternal uncle once before leaving.