UP Forms SIT to Probe Vikas Dubey Case, Finds Lapse in Past Probes

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, 11 July ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, will conduct the investigation in the Kanpur encounter case of Vikas Dubey.

The state government has said that it expects for a report to be submitted in the matter by 31 July.

The SIT is expected to probe the adequacy of the actions taken against Dubey and his accomplices’ crimes, the credibility of past investigations against Dubey and his criminal history, how was Dubey able to walk free despite such a massive criminal history, probing lapses on the day of the shootout of eight policemen on 3 July, how was he able to procure licences for the weapons he possessed and so on.