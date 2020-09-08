Second Incident in 2 Days: UP Man Lynched by Five Others
Footage of the assault shows five men viciously assaulting Sarvesh Diwaker.
In a second incident in two days in Uttar Pradesh (UP), a 45-year-old man died after he was brutally attacked by a group of men, reported NDTV.
Footage of the assault shows five men viciously assaulting Sarvesh Diwaker on the terrace of his home in UP’s Mainpuri. According to NDTV, the assaulters did not stop even after Sarvesh fell on the ground and appeared motionless.
Sarvesh died in the hospital.
According to NDTV, while opposition parties claim that the attack on Sarvesh Diwakar, who hails from a Schedule Caste community, was inflicted by right-wing activists, the police have denied it. It is being suggested that the attack was based on rumours.
WHAT RUMOUR?
According to NDTV, Sarvesh lived in a rented accommodation and used to sell confectionary on a cart for a living. His 16-year-old daughter used to study at a local high school and also work as a domestic help.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and owing to extreme poverty, the two were finding it hard to make ends meet, as they were both out of work. Sarvesh Diwaker then sent his daughter to a relative’s house to stay there.
However, in the light of this, a rumour that Sarvesh had sold his daughter allegedly started doing the rounds.
The police, however, has said that their probe is yet to establish if the attack was owing to these rumours, reported NDTV.
REACTIONS
The Samajwadi Party (SP) shared a clip of the incident on Twitter and blamed Bajrang Dal workers for the attack.
“This video of Mainpuri has surfaced where Bajrang Dal activists killed Sarvesh Diwakar, a Dalit youth, who used to sell confectionary items. The government should take strict action against the guilty Bajrang Dal workers.”Samajwadi Party
BSP chief Mayawati also tweeted about the incident.
“Yesterday in UP, Sarvesh Kumar, a Dalit, was beaten to death in Mainpuri and similarly Gobind Chauhan in Maharajganj, Rajveer Maurya in Shahjahanpur, Wasid in Bareilly, Sudhir Singh in Kushinagar and Vinod Garg (Brahmin) in Banda. Incidents of shooting, killing etc are very sad.”
THE OTHER INCIDENT
A man was lynched by an angry mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district after he allegedly killed a local teacher in his house on Monday, 7 September.
The mob beat him even after the police arrived on the scene and left him only after he became lifeless.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.