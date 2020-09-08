Second Incident in 2 Days: UP Man Lynched by Five Others

According to NDTV, Sarvesh lived in a rented accommodation and used to sell confectionary on a cart for a living. His 16-year-old daughter used to study at a local high school and also work as a domestic help.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and owing to extreme poverty, the two were finding it hard to make ends meet, as they were both out of work. Sarvesh Diwaker then sent his daughter to a relative’s house to stay there.

However, in the light of this, a rumour that Sarvesh had sold his daughter allegedly started doing the rounds.

The police, however, has said that their probe is yet to establish if the attack was owing to these rumours, reported NDTV.