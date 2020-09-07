UP Man Lynched in Police Presence After He Allegedly Kills Teacher
The man first shot dead a teacher. Hearing the gunshots, the local residents surrounded the house and caught him.
A man was lynched by an angry mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district after he allegedly killed a local teacher in his house on Monday, 7 September.
The deceased allegedly shot dead a teacher, Sudhir Kumar Singh. Hearing the gunshots, the local residents surrounded the house and caught one of the assailants while one of them managed to escape, the police said.
“This morning, a person opened fire at a family. While he was trying to escape, the locals caught him and thrashed him. Till the time police could rescue him, he was dead. His weapon has been seized and further investigation is underway,” SP Kushinagar told ANI.
WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED
According to NDTV, the man had tea while waiting for Singh, who was apparently taking a bath. As soon as he saw Singh, he took out his father's gun and killed the teacher.
As he tried to escape, he climbed the terrace of the house after spotting a crowd outside and fired a shot from the gun to keep the villagers at bay.
An officer told NDTV that a police team followed him to the terrace but he escaped and was caught by the crowd.
“The cops climbed the terrace and asked him to surrender. There was an exchange of fire and then the man climbed down from the terrace and tried to bolt himself inside a room. A crowd pounced on him and before the cops could climb down from the terrace, he was beaten so much he died,” Vinod Kumar Mishra, police chief of the district told NDTV.
The mob beat him even after the police arrived on the scene and left him only after he became lifeless.
WHO IS THE DECEASED
While the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, he had come to Kushinagar from Gorakhpur on Monday morning and rode a scooty into the village looking for Singh, claiming to be his brother's friend.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS and NDTV.)
