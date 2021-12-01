UP Dalit Family Murder: Upper Caste Accused Held for Older Case Lodged by Family

Four members of a family, categorised as belonging to a Scheduled Caste, were found dead at their home in Prayagraj on the morning of Thursday, 25 November.

A First Information Report (FIR) on the charges of murder and gang rape, as well as sections under the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act was registered against 11 persons by the Prayagraj police. However, the sections of POCSO Act were removed from the case after the girl was determined to be an adult.

Relatives of the family alleged that a girl, who is among the deceased, was raped before the murder and accused a neighbouring 'upper caste' family of the crime. Later, Prayagraj ADG Prem Prakash confirmed that the woman was sexually assaulted.

As per reports, the two families had been involved in a property-related tussle.

According to the relatives of the victims on Friday, 26 November, the family's pleas had gone unheard and the local police provided protection to the feudal neighbours, pushing for a compromise.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)