UP Court Rejects BJP Leader Shrikant Tyagi's Bail Plea

Tyagi, 34, was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act .

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Friday, 2 September rejected the bail application of politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested last month after a purported video of him assaulting and abusing a Noida woman had gone viral.

The bail plea was rejected by District and Sessions Court Special Judge (Gangsters Act) Ranvijay Pratap Singh, according to the order copy.

Tyagi's lawyer Sushil Bhati also confirmed to PTI that the bail plea has been rejected.

Tyagi, 34, was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police.

Besides the Gangsters Act, he was also booked for assaulting the woman on August 5 and in a cheating case for using stickers and a state government symbol on his cars issued only to state assembly members.

SP Delegation Meets his Family, Seeks Judicial Probe

Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP functionary, while the party has denied any links with him.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party on Friday met Tyagi's family, including wife Anu Tyagi, at their home in Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B and demanded a judicial probe into the whole episode, SP's Noida (Rural) general secretary Raghavendra Dubey said.

"The Samajwadi Party delegation was led by former UP minister and MLA Shahid Manzoor and former minister Narad Rai. Party's national spokesperson Rajiv Rai, former minister Bhushan Tyagi, district president Inder Pradhan, Sunil Chaudhary, Pramod Tyagi and Tejprakash Tyagi were also part of the delegation," Dubey said.

He said during the meeting, Anu Tyagi told the delegation of how police had harassed the family and it was "injustice" that a portion of their house only was demolished while several other residents of their society have encroached on common spaces.

Later, the SP functionaries held a press conference at the Noida Media Club where Mazoor said, "Tyagi is getting the punishment for the wrongs he has done but excesses have been committed by the police with his wife and family." "We demand a judicial inquiry into the entire episode and action should be taken against whoever is guilty," the former minister said.

