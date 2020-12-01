UP Cops Arrest 3 People For Killing Journalist Using Sanitiser

Ramashankar Singh, the station house officer of Kotwali Dehat police station, told Scroll that the journalist alleged the corruption by the mother-son duo in the installation of solar panels and the construction of roads and sewage.

On Monday, three days after, the Balrampur police arrested three people who they claim entered the journalist’s home, made him and his friend drink alcohol and later doused the victims with alcohol-based sanitiser before setting them on fire to make it look like an accident, reported PTI.

The SP told PTI that the accused held a grudge against the journalist and said, “To burn the house using the chemical, Lalit Mishra and Keshvanand Mishra took the help of Akram Ali alias Abdul Qadir, who is an expert in executing incidents like these”.

The police said that the journalist’s wife and two daughters were at a relative’s home when the incident occurred, reported NDTV.