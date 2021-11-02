'UP CM Has No Knowledge of Defence': Congress Slams Yogi for Taliban Comment
"If he was the defence minister, he should have talked," said Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh.
After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comment on Taliban on Sunday, 31 October, the Congress party hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, saying a person who has no knowledge of defence should not be making such statements about airstrikes.
"Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. If he was the defence minister, he should have talked. The man who has no knowledge about defence is making statements about airstrikes," Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday.
"It was Indira Gandhi and other Congress leaders who laid down their lives for the country. Many Congress members lost their lives in the fight against terrorism," he added.
Adityanath, on Sunday, had said that India's neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan were feeling disturbed because of the Taliban, but if the radical outfit moved towards India, an airstrike would await it, news agency PTI reported.
Commenting on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's comment mentioning Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Vallabh said, "Mohd Ali Jinnah and Shyama Prasad Mukerjee backed the two-nation theory. LK Advani was the first leader to visit the memorial of Jinnah. Those who polarise the people in the name of Jinnah shall start talking about the problems of the youth and talk about the unemployment of Uttar Pradesh."
"They should also talk about women security in the state. Many lost lives during COVID. The people of Uttar Pradesh will not let Jinnah become the point of polarisation," he said.
Vallabh then went on to attack Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating that he should stop acting like BJP's Team B.
"When Kejriwal was not in power, he alleged that commonwealth corruption was there but the court rejected his claim. In the last 7 years, what has Kejriwal developed as infrastructure and for the development of Delhi? Political tourism should be stopped and he should stop acting like the BJP's Team B," he added.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
