If Taliban Moves Towards India, an Airstrike Is Ready: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath then went on to attack the Opposition.

Talking about Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Adityanath, according to a statement by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s UP unit, said, "His (Rajbhar's) thought process is confined only to the development of his family. While the father wanted to become a minister, one son wanted to be an MP, and another an MLC. The shops of such people indulging in blackmailing must be shut."

"There were two ministers from the Rajbhar community in my cabinet. In the Cabinet meeting, one minister opposed the construction of a memorial in honour of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich, while Anil Rajbhar wanted a grand memorial to be built," he added.

"Today, a grand memorial is being built in Bahraich. The BJP government has named the medical college in Bahraich after Suheldev. What have the opposition parties done for Maharaja Suheldev?"