‘Unnecessary’: ICHR on Controversy Around Omission of Nehru’s Image

The Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) has called the controversy over the issue of omitting Jawaharlal Nehru’s image from a digital poster on the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence "unnecessary".

“We are not trying to undermine anyone’s role in the movement,” a top ICHR official said.

The official dismissed the criticism on the issue and added the poster was one of the many released as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.