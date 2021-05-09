Unnao: 14-Year-Old Dies in Clash After UP Panchayat Poll Results

A 14-year-old boy died after clashes broke out over Panchayat election results in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.

The boy who was a student of Class VII suffered a bullet injury after a violent fight broke out between family members of winning candidate Anuradha Singh and her rival Seema Pal on Friday in Atwa village, as per reports.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Many, including relatives of the village pradhan and Pal, sustained injuries in the clashes. They have been admitted to the district hospital.

The police have registered a cases against seven persons, including the Pradhan’s husband, reports said.

Further details are awaited.