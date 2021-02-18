Cause of Unnao Girls’ Death Not Found in Autopsy: UP Police Chief

The preliminary post mortem report has failed to ascertain the cause of death of the two Dalit girls in Unnao, said Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi, reported PTI on Thursday, 18 February.

He said, “Viscera of the two deceased girls have been preserved for chemical examination. Condition of third girl found in field in Unnao is critical but stable, medical bulletin says it is suspected case of poisoning.”

Two Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found dead on their family’s field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Wednesday, 17 February. Another 17-year-old Dalit girl was found at the same spot in a critical condition and is admitted to Kanpur’s Regency Hospital.