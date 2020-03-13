Unnao Custodial Death: Sengar Sentenced to 10 Yrs Imprisonment

While announcing the judgment, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said, "The victim lost her father. She can't return to her home. There are four kids in the family – three of them are girls – all four are minors."

“There can be no denying the fact that rule of law was broken. Ashok Singh Bhadauria, KP Singh and Kuldeep Singh Sengar are public functionaries they are supposed to observe the rule of law. The fact that he (father) was beaten up, paraded and ultimately died this is not a fit case for leniency”, he added, reported The Indian Express.

The court convicted policemen Ashok Singh Bhadauria and KP Singh for registering a false complaint (Sections 211 and 218) against the father, and for assaulting him in judicial custody.