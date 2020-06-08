Several religious institutions across India reopened their doors to the general public on Monday, 8 June, following the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Unlock 1.0.From temples and gurudwaras to mosques and churches, all religious sites witnessed a large number of devotees queuing up to offer their prayers, while maintaining social distancing on Monday morning.Temples in Delhi, Karnataka, UttarakhandPeople flocked to the Kalka Ji Temple in Delhi to offer their prayers.In Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple. Delhi’s BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also offered prayers at Connaught Place’s Hanuman Temple. Devotees also gathered at Delhi’s Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk to offer prayers.In Bengaluru, devotees queued up outside the Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple at Basavanagudi to offer their prayers.The Sai Baba Mandir in Lodhi road area, Delhi, reopened to devotees as well.Muslim Woman Welcomed as She Sanitises Delhi Temples Amidst COVIDHere are some of the guidelines religious institutions are required to follow:Mandatorily place a hand sanitizer dispenser at the entrance.Allow only healthy and asymptomatic patients.Ensure visitors are keeping their faces covered with masks, cloths etc.Visitors required to preferably leave their footwear in their own vehicle, if possible.Make enough markings within the premises, keeping adequate distance to manage the queues.Ensure visitors are washing their hands and feet with water before stepping inside the premises.Not allow visitors to touch any idol, statue or holy book.Visitors required to bring their own prayer mats, which they can take back home.Ensure community kitchens or langars are maintaining appropriate physical distance while preparing food.Mosques in Delhi, LucknowIn Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, people offered prayers at Eidgah Mosque on the first day places of worship across India reopened after two months.Delhi's Jama Masjid has also been reopened from Monday for devotees.Another mosque in Delhi, Fatehpuri Masjid, also opened its doors to the public.Gurudwaras in Punjab, DelhiDevotees were also seen offering prayers at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi.In Punjab, Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar saw a number of devotees on Monday.A devotee said, “We all must follow social distancing norms and take precautionary measures like wearing masks and sanitising our hands frequently.”Wedding on Day 1 of ReopeningA wedding was also performed at a gurudwara in Sector 18 in Noida.Manvinder Singh, the groom, said, “Our wedding was scheduled for 5 April but couldn’t take place due to lockdown. We got permission from Noida Authority after announcement of Unlock 1 and tied the knot.”Devotees also offered prayers at Yahiyaganj Gurudwara in Lucknow.Churches ReopenIn Karnataka, devotees visited Saint Mary’s Church in Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru to offer prayers.At Cathedral church too, devotees offered prayers in Lucknow on Monday.FAQ: No Prasad, Holy Water – What New Rules for Religious Places? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.