University of Hyderabad To Probe Ram Temple Set Up on Campus

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has set up a committee to enquire into the allegations by the students’ union about certain students painting an old structure and installing saffron flags on the top to make it resemble like a temple on the day of Rama Navami, the university said in a press statement.

A stone structure inside the UoH was converted into a Ram temple on Sunday, 10 April, which raised concern among students.

While the students’ union has alleged that it was done by students associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), UoH registrar Devesh Nigam has denied the allegations of involvement of any students’ groups.