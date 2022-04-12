Ram Temple Set Up in University of Hyderabad, Students Call Out 'Saffronisation'

But contrary to Singh’s claims, a non-teaching staff member, as well as students who have been residing on campus for a while now, told TNM that there was no such religious space for the worship of Ram or any deity at the now contested location. Gopi Swamy also said that there was no religious structure on the premises earlier. It was merely a stone structure that some students have now tried to convert into a Ram temple, TNM’s sources from the UoH campus said.

When asked if the makeshift temple was established with permission from university authorities, Professor Kanchan Malik, spokesperson for the University of Hyderabad told TNM, “It is learnt that the installation of photographs and other arrangements were done for a temporary purpose on the occasion of Rama Navami. University authorities have asked the concerned students to remove them."