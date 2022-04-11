PM Modi Speaks to Joe Biden; Discusses War in Ukraine, India-US Relationship
"As the world's two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners," PM Modi told US President Joe Biden.
A virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden was held on Monday, 11 April.
Addressing the summit, PM Modi spoke of his last meeting with Biden in Washington in 2021, reminding the latter that he had said that the India-US partnership can contribute to the solution of many global problems.
"I totally agree with you. As the world's two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners," PM Modi said.
"Today's talks are taking place at a time when the situation in Ukraine remains very worrisome. Till a few weeks ago, more than 20,000 Indians were stranded in Ukraine. And most of these were young students."PM Modi
PM Modi said that he had spoken to the presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over the phone several times.
"I not only appealed for peace, but I also suggested that President Putin have direct talks with the president of Ukraine," PM Modi said, adding that the subject of Ukraine has also been discussed in great detail in India's Parliament.
PM Modi further said that the news of the recent killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine's Bucha was very worrying.
"We condemned it immediately and have also demanded a fair probe. We hope that the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will lead to peace," the prime minister stated.
Biden, meanwhile, said that India and the US share a strong and growing major defence partnership.
"The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values. I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine," President Biden said.
